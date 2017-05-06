News By Tag
Attend the Queens Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Expo on May 17th at Citi Field
The Queens Chamber wants to support this effort and encourage every attendee to bring a tie to donate. Every person who donates a tie during the hours of the Expo will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to our Queens Chamber Summer Boat Cruise in July, valued at $100.
"I heard Dennis Walcott speak about this program and immediately thought of our Business Expo as a great opportunity for the Queens business community to get more involved," said Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "It so important to support each other in an effort to help get people employed."
"We are grateful to the Chamber for partnering with us to expand one of our most important collections and help our customers succeed in their job searches," said Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. "Our mission is to make it clear to people through programs like the Tiebrary that Queens Library is here for them, no matter their circumstances or background, as they try to improve their lives."
Any individual or organization is welcome to donate ties. All donated ties must be clean and in very good condition, free of dirt or stains. Bowties and neckties will be accepted. If you're unable to attend the Expo, ties can be mailed to:
Monique Hector, Manager, Job & Business Academy
89-11 Merrick Blvd.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 990-5135
Attendance to the Expo is complimentary and registration is easy - simply visit the Queens Chamber of Commerce website (http://www.queenschamber.org/
