May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Attend the Queens Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Expo on May 17th at Citi Field

 
 
Queens Library
Queens Library
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Queens Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Queens Library to support a wonderful effort. The Tiebrary program was launched in 2016 to aid customers who used the library's job-seeking services. In many instances, customers taking part in job interviews either didn't own a tie or didn't realize they needed one until the day of their interview.  The ties — which the library receives through donations — come in boxes complete with illustrated instructions on how to tie a standard half-Windsor knot, as well as a list of interview tips. They can be borrowed for 21 days or even worn inside the library for customers doing a Skype or video interview.

The Queens Chamber wants to support this effort and encourage every attendee to bring a tie to donate. Every person who donates a tie during the hours of the Expo will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to our Queens Chamber Summer Boat Cruise in July, valued at $100.

"I heard Dennis Walcott speak about this program and immediately thought of our Business Expo as a great opportunity for the Queens business community to get more involved," said Thomas J. Grech, Executive Director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. "It so important to support each other in an effort to help get people employed."

"We are grateful to the Chamber for partnering with us to expand one of our most important collections and help our customers succeed in their job searches," said Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. "Our mission is to make it clear to people through programs like the Tiebrary that Queens Library is here for them, no matter their circumstances or background, as they try to improve their lives."

Any individual or organization is welcome to donate ties. All donated ties must be clean and in very good condition, free of dirt or stains. Bowties and neckties will be accepted. If you're unable to attend the Expo, ties can be mailed to:

Monique Hector, Manager, Job & Business Academy

89-11 Merrick Blvd.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 990-5135

Attendance to the Expo is complimentary and registration is easy - simply visit the Queens Chamber of Commerce website (http://www.queenschamber.org/events/QUEENS-CHAMBER-BUSINE...) to sign up.
