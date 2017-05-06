News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Barbara Van Zomeren SVP of ERISA Team
ERISA Consulting Team Focuses on Regulatory Landscape and New Opportunities for Savings Plan Industry
Ascensus' ERISA team is among the largest in the nation and monitors all legislation and regulatory pronouncements affecting retirement, health savings, and college savings plans, ensuring that any applicable updates or changes are reflected in the firm's products and services. The department also serves as Ascensus' liaison to the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Labor, and key congressional offices and committees.
Ms. Van Zomeren will oversee all ERISA support services for financial organizations, plan sponsor clients, and financial advisors, including legal consulting, development of software products, plan document compliance, and training sessions. She joined Ascensus as an attorney in 1999 and is a member of the Minnesota Bar Association and the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries. Ms. Van Zomeren received her Juris Doctorate from Hamline University School of Law, a Master of Business Administration from St. Thomas University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Business Management from the University of Minnesota.
Developments surrounding the DOL's proposed fiduciary rule and how it stands to impact Ascensus' retirement plan offerings continue to be a focus for Ms. Van Zomeren and her team. They are also assisting several states in their efforts to implement auto-IRA programs for private sector employers and their workers. As Ascensus looks to build public awareness for the benefits of health savings accounts in a rapidly changing healthcare environment, the ERISA team has partnered with a leading industry association and is leveraging the firm's training specialists to design a new health savings account professional designation—
"In today's regulatory landscape, our clients and partners rely on Ascensus' expertise to help them offer compliant, best-in-class savings solutions," states Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "With Barb's leadership, our ERISA team will continue to deliver consultation that our clients can count on to adapt to industry changes and pursue new opportunities."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit https://www2.ascensus.com/
