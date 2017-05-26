News By Tag
The 2017 Nora B. Vaughn Essay Writing Contest. In honor of Humanitarian Catherine Prater
In light of this year's political climate and presidential election; this year's essay topic is inspired by the fearless Shirley Chisholm. The first African American woman elected to US Congress and to win the Democratic Party's Nomination for POTUS.
Before Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama, there was Shirley Chisholm. Unbought and Unbossed she took the political arena by storm. Breaking barriers and setting standards for the next generation to follow.
Students are asked to research and analyze the career, motivations and legacy of Shirley Chisholm. Highlighting the correlations between her platform, beliefs and the critical socioeconomic issues of today.
All Bay Area High School Scholars (Grades 9 – 12) are eligible to participate.
Submissions are due no later than May 26, 2017.
One (1) lucky student will receive the Grand Prize of $1000. Four (4) Runner-Ups will receive a consolation prize. To be announced.
Winners will be announced at the 52nd BRG Mainstage Season Finale for "Shirley Chisholm : Unbought & Unbossed" on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
For questions or more info call 510-652-2120 or email essay@blackrepertorygroup.com
For submission details please visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
Black Repertory Group Theater
3201 Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
510-652-2120
essay@blackrepertorygroup.com
