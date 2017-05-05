 
May 2017





5 Key Traits for a Good Leader

Leadership is an invaluable skill. It takes understanding, respect and strong communication skills. Discover what else it takes to be a successful leader.
 
 
DEWITT, Mich. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The ability to lead effectively is invaluable, whether or not you directly manage others. Take a look at five traits of successful leaders.

1. Honesty - Honesty and transparency build trust and strengthen the relationship among your team while improving your credibility. If you are honest with your team, they will be honest with you in return. This can help open the door to stronger, more productive relationships.

2. Good Communication - It's important for you to effectively communicate tasks and expectations to your team. Poor communication can create room for confusion, missed deadlines and other issues. If you are a good communicator, your team will follow suit.

3. Positive Attitude - Attitude is everything. If you present a positive attitude, your team will recognize and appreciate your behavior. Be the positive person that others want to work with.

4. Confidence -Confidence is a highly sought-after trait. People want to follow a confident leader who can walk into a situation knowing they hold the skills and strength they need. It's also important that a leader is mindful of the difference between confidence and arrogance and is receptive to others' ideas.

5. Patience - When it comes to working in a group, it helps to be patient If a disagreement should happen, take the time to sit down with the person and try to understand their perspective. This can help turn a negative situation into a learning experience. Your team will also be more willing to come to you when there is a problem in the future.

Incorporating these five traits into your management style can help you better relate to those around you and become a better leader. Remember, with more leadership skills under your belt, you'll earn more respect from you peers and have more potential for career advancement.

Contact
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti
517-669-8817
***@edwardjones.com
End
Source:Edward Jones
Email:***@edwardjones.com Email Verified
