 
News By Tag
* Property Management
* Golf and Country Clubs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

ICON Management Services Hires Tesa Leal as Regional Director of Community Management

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Property Management
Golf and Country Clubs

Industry:
Services

Location:
Bradenton - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

BRADENTON, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ICON Management Services, Inc. (ICON), an expanding management company for golf and country clubs and community associations throughout Florida, is pleased to announce that Tesa Leal has joined the ICON Team as Regional Director of Community Management, effective May 1, 2017.

Tesa Leal comes to ICON with a remarkably diverse and broad ranging portfolio of experience in the community management industry. Mrs. Leal has spent ten years working in new construction with a national builder and over eight years as a Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM) overseeing developer and homeowner controlled communities—homeowners' associations and condominium associations in both a portfolio and onsite capacity. While originally from Minnesota, Mrs. Leal has practiced as an LCAM in Florida for four years.  She is an experienced Community Management Director with the ability to manage a variety of high volume accounts.

In her current role, Mrs. Leal looks forward to a good challenge to help propel ICON in a forward growing direction. "I enjoy challenges and welcome responsibility—both are rewarding and play an important role in my continued growth in this industry," says Leal.

Over the course of her career, Mrs. Leal has demonstrated a capacity to develop and maintain strong client and employee relations while improving efficiency in day-to-day operations and the operations of her designated teams. Leal's excellent organization and communication skills will continue to serve her well in this ever-changing and demanding industry.

The leadership team at ICON is convinced that Mrs. Leal possesses the quality of experience, knowledge and confidence to lead, train and mentor both internal and external clients. She shows a solid understanding of the value of every interaction with board members, homeowners, vendors and teammates alike.

ICON is happy to welcome such an ideal individual as Tesa Leal to guide the company's southwest community management division. There is no doubt that she will be an invaluable addition to all Team Members and communities under ICONIC care.

ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—a level of service that creates a point of differentiation and a competitive advantage over other management companies. Our commitment lies in helping communities achieve progressive change and ongoing positive results.

Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.
End
Source:
Email:***@theiconteam.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Golf and Country Clubs
Industry:Services
Location:Bradenton - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICON Management Services, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share