ICON Management Services Hires Tesa Leal as Regional Director of Community Management
Tesa Leal comes to ICON with a remarkably diverse and broad ranging portfolio of experience in the community management industry. Mrs. Leal has spent ten years working in new construction with a national builder and over eight years as a Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM) overseeing developer and homeowner controlled communities—
In her current role, Mrs. Leal looks forward to a good challenge to help propel ICON in a forward growing direction. "I enjoy challenges and welcome responsibility—
Over the course of her career, Mrs. Leal has demonstrated a capacity to develop and maintain strong client and employee relations while improving efficiency in day-to-day operations and the operations of her designated teams. Leal's excellent organization and communication skills will continue to serve her well in this ever-changing and demanding industry.
The leadership team at ICON is convinced that Mrs. Leal possesses the quality of experience, knowledge and confidence to lead, train and mentor both internal and external clients. She shows a solid understanding of the value of every interaction with board members, homeowners, vendors and teammates alike.
ICON is happy to welcome such an ideal individual as Tesa Leal to guide the company's southwest community management division. There is no doubt that she will be an invaluable addition to all Team Members and communities under ICONIC care.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.
