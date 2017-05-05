News By Tag
Radware Signs Distribution Deal With Bulwark
The UAE-based pioneering VAD introduces new Technology to the Middle East region
Under the agreement, Bulwark will sell, implement and support Radware solutions through its wide network of channel partners in the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies says, "Bulwark is excited to work with Radware, a leading technology specializing in application delivery solutions in the Middle East region and as a distributor partner we would be offering our value-added services such as pre-sales, channel enablement to integrate and instruct the channel to create the demand for the technology. We have well-trained, certified staff to support our partners & customers. At Bulwark, we cater to our customers' needs & introduce not just products but solutions that make the users' life easier, faster & more secure".
Radware is a global leader of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio delivers service level assurance for business-critical applications, while maximizing IT efficiency.
Andrew Foxcroft, Regional Director of Northern Europe for Radware says, "Our aim is to penetrate different verticals and across different market segments in the Middle East region and this may be achieved through implementing a focused go to market strategy with Bulwark and its local resources to deliver support to our customers."
ABOUT BULWARK
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 250 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager
Phone: +971 56 5083225 | E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz
www.bulwark.biz
