Do you have a Socially Relevant film in 2D or 3D? Send it our way!

SR Socially Relevant (TM) Film Festival New York launches Fifth edition with a new VR/360 film category added - Earlybird Submissions open May 17!
SR Film Festival adds a new competition category in VR/360 films with viewing gear sponsored by Samsung, in addition to the existing short (narrative and documentary)
Hurry and use the special Cannes Film Festival discount code: CAN17 for an additional 10% off on reduced Early Birds available only on Filmfreeway.com
The festival offers a number of interesting and valuable prizes to the award winners ranging from distribution, consultancy, advice on marketing, listing in production platforms, a free invitation to the InkTip website listings and free download certificates from FinalDraft, in addition to cash and other in-kind prizes. Trophies are courtesy of Michael Aram and Anet Abnous.
A recap of some of the SRFF 2017 winners:
The Grand Prize for Best Documentary Feature Award:
The Chocolate Case directed by Benthe Forrer (Netherlands)
The award was accepted on behalf of the filmmaker, by Vera Kuipers, Consulate General of the Kingdom of Netherlands
*
The Grand Prize for Best Narrative Feature Award:
Prophecy directed by Zuri Rinpoche (Netherlands/
The award was presented by narrative feature category juror Afia Nathaniel (Dukhtar) and was accepted on behalf of the director by Loday Chophel lead actor from Bhutan.
*
Filmmaker Arthur Kanegis read Martin Sheen's message to the festival.
The world seems to have lost its way – filled with fear, exclusion and building walls. The amazing story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis may be just the roadmap needed to find our way -- to a better future! See the short film about his life "My Country Is the World" at the wonderful SR Socially Relevant Film Festival in NY – then watch for the forthcoming feature documentary as well. - Martin Sheen
*
A replica of the Peace and Justice Award from the 2nd edition of the festival 'broken' in transit, was presented to Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras) for High Hopes screened in 2015.
*
The Vanya Exerjian: Empowering Women and Girls Award in memory of Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani's cousin and uncle, victims of a hate crime was presented by Monica Mahendra Singh with Ms. Armani to Last Night in Edinburgh by Bita Shafipour (U.K.)
* * *
In addition to the Jury awards SRFF presents a number of recognition awards:
The SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival's Varoujan Storytelling Award
presented this year in memory of the founder's recently deceased father to:
Crows of the Desert by Marta Houske (USA) with a $300 cash prize, in memory of a great storyteller, V.A.S. Ekserdjian.
*
The SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival's Brave Documentary Award:
The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen
*
The Women Film Critics Circle Award
is offered annually at SR Film Fest by the WFCC and was presented on behalf of the WFCC by Robin Milling to 2 Girls by Jeo Baby (India)
*
Why not be one a winner too? Submissions for the fifth edition open May 17 on Filmfreeway.com and Withoutabox.
The SRFF 2017 Official Trailer
For more info and all the award winners visit: www.ratedsrfilms.org
