-- SR Socially Relevant (TM) Film Festival re-opens submissions on May 17, for its Fifth annual edition to take place March 15-20, 2018.SR Film Festival adds a new competition category in VR/360 films with viewing gear sponsored by Samsung, in addition to the existing short (narrative and documentary), documentary (feature), narrative feature and script competition categories.Hurry and usefor an additional 10% off on reduced Early Birds available only on Filmfreeway.com The festival offers a number of interesting and valuable prizes to the award winners ranging from distribution, consultancy, advice on marketing, listing in production platforms, a free invitation to thewebsite listings and free download certificates from, in addition to cash and other in-kind prizes. Trophies are courtesy of Michael Aram and Anet Abnous.A recap of some of the SRFF 2017 winners:directed by Benthe Forrer (Netherlands)The award was accepted on behalf of the filmmaker, by Vera Kuipers, Consulate General of the Kingdom of Netherlandsdirected by Zuri Rinpoche (Netherlands/Bhutan)The award was presented by narrative feature category juror Afia Nathaniel (Dukhtar) and was accepted on behalf of the director bylead actor from Bhutan.Filmmaker Arthur Kanegis read's message to the festival.A replica of thefrom the 2nd edition of the festival 'broken' in transit, was presented to(5 Broken Cameras) forscreened in 2015.in memory of Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani's cousin and uncle, victims of a hate crime was presented bywith Ms. Armani toby Bita Shafipour (U.K.)* * *In addition to the Jury awards SRFF presents a number of recognition awards:The SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival'spresented this year in memory of the founder's recently deceased father to:by Marta Houske (USA) with a $300 cash prize, in memory of a great storyteller,The SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival'sby Wilfried Koomenis offered annually at SR Film Fest by the WFCC and was presented on behalf of the WFCC by Robin Milling toby Jeo Baby (India)Why not be one a winner too?For more info and all the award winners visit: www.ratedsrfilms.org