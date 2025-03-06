Follow on Google News
SR Socially Relevant™ Film Festival NY Celebrates the Women Filmmakers of 2025 in Webinar
On the occasion of International Women's History Month, SRFF celebrates the Women Filmmakers of the 2025 Official Selection with a dedicated program of films and a webinar co-sponsored by Herflix and co-presented by NYWIFT.
By: SR Socially Relevant Film Festival, Inc
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival, NY, covers a range of social issues. Totaling 45 films, the Official Selection, including the short films lineup, may be found on the festival's website under SRFF 2025. The main themes are the Spotlight Screening of Labyrinth, Rejoice, Resist: BIPOC Films, Black History Month, Aging and Disability, Women, LGBTQI+, Healthcare, Prisons, Climate, and more. Most of the line-up films stream online starting March 17.
Details and registration links may be found on the SRFF website.
The SRFF 2025 competition award categories are The SRFF Special Honor Award, The Vanya Exerjian - Empowering Women and Girls Award, Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Actor, Best Actress and the Vision Award by festival partner IndiePix. InkTip and NetworkISA sponsor the Finalist Screenplay Awards.
"We're proud to have had the opportunity to present 750 socially relevant films from 40 countries over the past 10 years. The work of talented and dedicated filmmakers has offered us the bonus of learning about the human condition, filmmaking, and ways of engaging an audience. There are the first steps towards raising awareness of social issues." Festival Founding Artistic Director Nora Armani said.
SRFF was founded by Actress/ Filmmaker Nora Armani in 2013 as a response to the proliferation of violence and violent forms of storytelling in media and entertainment. Following a family tragedy that cost the lives of two of her dearest and nearest, namely her cousin Vania and uncle Jack Exerjian, Armani founded the festival to commemorate them in a meaningful way. SRFF believes in the power of the film medium in raising awareness of social issues and promoting positive social change. This new edition deals with topics such as Climate Change, Family and Adoption, LGBTQ Rights, Home and Health, Disability, Incarceration and Freedom, New York City, Racism, and BIPOC cultures.
The Mission of the SR Film Festival is to shine the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant, human-interest stories across a broad range of social issues without resorting to gratuitous violence and violent forms of storytelling.
Festival passes are available.
