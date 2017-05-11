News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Benjamin Hey! will release new single & music video for "WTF?!" - 5/26/2017
The song will be available for download on iTunes, Amazon and other online sources. "WTF?!," will be available for streaming on Spotify, Pandora & Apple Music.
Benjamin Hey! is a versatile singer/songwriter/
"WTF?!" is a savant cocktail of funk, hip-hop/r&
The single also includes a meme worthy music video which will be available on YouTube.
Both will go live on May 26th, 2017.
For any info or press inquiries, please contact:
management@benjaminheymusic.com
http://www.benjaminhey.com
Social Media: @BENHEYALLDAY
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017