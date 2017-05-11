Benjamin Hey! will release new single & music video for "WTF?!" - 5/26/2017

 
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Benjamin Hey! will release his single, "WTF?!" on May 26th, 2017. The upcoming track has received positive reviews at the ASCAP EXPO 2017. It is the first single from his upcoming EP entitled….. LAX.

The song will be available for download on iTunes, Amazon and other online sources. "WTF?!," will be available for streaming on Spotify, Pandora & Apple Music.

Benjamin Hey! is a versatile singer/songwriter/rapper/actor based in New York City. To concoct his upcoming EP, he aligned himself with well known LA producer Jonny On The Rocks (JOTR), who has worked with Prince and LL Cool J.

"WTF?!" is a savant cocktail of funk, hip-hop/r&b and pop. Through catchy hooks and lyrics, the singer describes the consequences of a suffocating relationship. The back and forth conversational element of "WTF?!," is very reminiscent of 90's hit "I Got A Man."

The single also includes a meme worthy music video which will be available on YouTube.

Both will go live on May 26th, 2017.

For any info or press inquiries, please contact:

management@benjaminheymusic.com

http://www.benjaminhey.com

Social Media: @BENHEYALLDAY
