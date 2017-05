The Business Bank of St. Louis Voted One of the "2017 Best Banks" by Small Busines Monthly

The Business Bank of St. Louis

-- The Business Bank of St. Louis was voted one of the "2017 Best Banks in St. Louis" by the readers of"We want to thank thereaders for voting us one of the best banks in St. Louis. We know and understand that we're successful due to the relationships we have with our clients, and our ability to connect with them. Our success is determined by our clients' personal and business successes," said Larry Kirby, President & CEO.The list of the "2017 Best Banks in St. Louis," was published in the May issue of. Here is a link to the list, http://www.sbmon.com/Awards/Article/1120/Best-Banks-2017.Celebrating its 15anniversary this year, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com