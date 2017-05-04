 
May 2017





Editors Lounge Sponsoring Assistant Editors' Bootcamp

The bootcamp is a place for assistant editors and aspiring assistants to learn and collaborate with one another in a low-stakes environment
 
 
The assistant editor classes will cover a variety of topics
BURBANK, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Alpha Dog's Editors' Lounge is pleased to be a proud sponsor of the new Assistant Editors' Bootcamp. Founded by Assistant/Lead Editors Noah Chamow (NBC's The Voice) and Conor Burke (NBC's America's Got Talent), the bootcamp is a place for assistant editors and aspiring assistants to learn and collaborate with one another in a low-stakes environment. The next Assistant Editors' Bootcamp classes will be held on June 3 & 4 and June 10-11, along with a Lead Assistant Editors' class geared toward understanding troubleshooting and system performance on June 24 & 25. All classes will be held at Skye Rentals in Burbank, CA http://assistbootcamp.com/

Chamow and Burke decided to found the Assistant Editors' Bootcamp when they realized how challenging it is to gain any real on-the-job experience in today's workplace. With today's focus being primarily on doing things faster and more efficiently, it's virtually impossible to find the time to figure out why one method of doing something is faster than another. Having worked extensively in reality television and creating the "The Super Grouper," a multi-grouping macro for Avid that is now widely used in reality post-production workflows, Chamow understands first-hand the landscape of the assistant editor's world. "One of the most difficult things about working in the entertainment industry, especially in a technical position, is that there is never time to learn," said Chamow. "I'm very passionate about education and hope by hosting these classes, I can help other assistants hone their skills as well as helping those who are new to the business get the experience they need.

Having worked as both an assistant editor and lead assistant editor, Burke has created workflows and overseen post-production for up to 10 projects at a time, before moving into his current position at NBC's America's Got Talent. Burke explains, "In my years of experience and working on grueling deadlines, I completely understand how difficult the job of an assistant editor can be, having little or no time to learn anything other than what's right in front of you. In teaching this class, I hope to make peers feel more confident and have a better understanding in their work, taking them to the next level in their careers."

The classes will cover such topics as: The Fundamentals of Video, Media Management, Understanding I/O and Drive Speed, Prepping Footage for Edit, What's New in Media Composer, Understanding System Performance Bottlenecks and much more. To register visit: http://assistbootcamp.com/ Cost is just $199.00 for two days for the Assistant Editor class and $299 for two days for the Lead Assistant Editor class. Space is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 25 participants per course. A system with Media Composer 8.6 or later and an external hard drive is required to take the class (30 day Avid trial available) 8GB of system memory and Windows 7/OS X 10.9 or later are needed to run Media Composer 8.6. Computer rentals are available for as little as $54 a week from Hi-Tech Computer Rental in Burbank. http://www.htcr.net/

About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies; allowing editors to have their questions addressed objectively. To learn more visit http://www.editorslounge.com

