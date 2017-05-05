 
Industry News





Dallas-area CauseBot accepted into global competition $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE

CauseBot aiming to unite Dallas-area business and nonprofit community to compete in global competition IBM Watson AI XPRIZE.
 
 
FRISCO, Texas - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas-area Team CauseBot has been accepted to compete in the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE. CauseBot is one of only 147 accepted teams across 22 countries and the only accepted team from the State of Texas.

The IBM Watson AI XPRIZE is a four-year, $5M prize competition challenging teams globally to develop and demonstrate how humans can collaborate with powerful AI technologies to tackle the world's grand challenges. The top three finalists will compete for the Grand Prize at TED 2020. CauseBot's mission according to its website is "to change the world by providing nonprofits with free artificial intelligence technology."

Bridge Alliance, a Dallas-based artificial intelligence software company, will lead CauseBot's competition efforts and sponsor the team through contribution of its otherwise proprietary AI software. "Bridge Alliance has always been a social business. In CauseBot, we see an opportunity to make a real social impact, on a global level, in a relatively short amount of time", said Ken Koo, CEO of Bridge Alliance. "We are proud to offer our technology, skills, and energy to such a worthwhile endeavor."

CauseBot intends to unify several Dallas-area organizations, of which Bridge Alliance is first. "In order to compete effectively on a global scale, we need all hands on deck", said Koo. "The Dallas area offers a wealth of corporations, charities, and foundations that we believe will unite behind CauseBot's goal of providing free AI solutions to cause organizations around the world."

About CauseBot

CauseBot is an official team competing in the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE. In collaboration with Dallas-area organizations, the team aims to provide free artificial intelligence software solutions to nonprofits around the world. Sign up to stay informed at causebot.ai.

About Bridge Alliance

Founded in 2016, Bridge Alliance provides AI-based analysis and insights of early stage startups and academic research to help established companies supplement research & development and innovation programs.  Their flagship service -- Open Innovation as a Service (OIaaS) -- is a multi-week consultative program that results in a private pitch day for companies to meet and assess early-stage startups strategically curated to meet the companies' needs.  Learn more at bridgealliance.ai.

About XPRIZE

  XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world's grandest challenges. XPRIZE utilizes a unique combination of gamification, crowd-sourcing, incentive prize theory, and exponential technologies as a formula to make 10x (vs. 10%) impact in the grand challenge domains facing our world. XPRIZE's philosophy is that—under the right circumstances— igniting rapid experimentation from a variety of diverse lenses is the most efficient and effective method to driving exponential impact and solutions to grand challenges. Active competitions include the $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE, the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE, the $7M Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE, the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, the $1.75M Water Abundance XPRIZE and the $1M Anu & Naveen Jain Women's Safety XPRIZE. For more information, visit http://www.xprize.org.

Contact
CauseBot
***@causebot.ai
End
