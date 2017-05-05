News By Tag
Invisalign Is Available from Exeter Orthodontics in Easton
Exeter Orthodontics has brought Invisalign to Easton and Phillipsburg.
The Easton orthodontist offers Invisalign for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees to this low cost and payment plans are even available so that patients of all financial backgrounds can get the straighter smile they've long wanted.
"Our Invisalign patients have been very satisfied with their experience,"
Unlike braces, Invisalign aligners are transparent and can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing, offering more convenience and comfort than traditional braces.
Those interested in learning more about the benefits of Invisalign should request an appointment with the Easton orthodontist:
