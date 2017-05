Invisalign Is Available from Exeter Orthodontics in Easton

Exeter Orthodontics has brought Invisalign to Easton and Phillipsburg.

-- For those who may not want traditional braces, but are seeking a way to achieve the straighter smile they have always dreamed of, Exeter Orthodontics has brought affordable Invisalign to Easton.The Easton orthodontist offers Invisalign for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees to this low cost and payment plans are even available so that patients of all financial backgrounds can get the straighter smile they've long wanted."Our Invisalign patients have been very satisfied with their experience,"says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics in Easton. He has over two decades of experience helping teens and adults achieve straighter smiles. "Invisalign is not only more comfortable, but we offer it for the same price as traditional braces, making it more accessible."Unlike braces, Invisalign aligners are transparent and can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing, offering more convenience and comfort than traditional braces.Those interested in learning more about the benefits of Invisalign should request an appointment with the Easton orthodontist:About Exeter Orthodontics:For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/