Learn to Auto-Save the Types Email Address in Outlook
One of the most important way which proves to be of great use to its users is that , the hotmail remembers every address you have typed in any of the fields like To:, Cc:, or Bcc:.
No doubt, hotmail helps it's users in many ways. One of the most important way which proves to be of great use to its users is that , the hotmail remembers every address you have typed in any of the fields like To:, Cc:, or Bcc:. When you type any address next time in any of the fields, you would be given various suggestions from the addresses that you have previously typed. It is helpful to a large extent but there is a problem associated with this facility. As hotmail suggests you with the various addresses already been saved, but the problem is that it also saves the mistyped or wrong addresses even. You can remove the unwanted addresses as when you type a new address while sending a new email, you would again have some suggestions as you start typing keys for address, come on to the address from the suggestions that you do not want to be suggested again and press delete button or you can also do it with a mouse click, just by clicking the button on it.
By remembering this addresses it ensures that next time when you are typing the relevant email address it suggests you the address you must have written before so that you do not send mails to someone else by mistake.
