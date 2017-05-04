 
News By Tag
* Contact Lens
* Eye Care
* Cataracts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* The Villages
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


The Villages Eye Institute Offers Newest Advanced Contact Lens Technology

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses offer greater power and comfort, and are especially designed for vision demands related to using technology
 
 
The Villages Eye Institute, part of the Perich Eye Center family
The Villages Eye Institute, part of the Perich Eye Center family
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Contact Lens
* Eye Care
* Cataracts

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* The Villages - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Villages Eye Institute has added the latest advancement in contact lens technology to its products line, offering contact lens wearers the prospect of significantly improved vision and greater comfort.

The Villages Eye Institute is offering the new Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses, with an expanded power range of more than 60 percent. The product, a monthly replacement silicone hydrogel lens, especially addresses the new vision demands faced by contact lens wearers who spend hours each day looking at smartphones, tablets and computer screens.

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses combine MoistureSeal® technology, which delivers exceptional end-of-day comfort, with the proven 3-Zone Progressive™ design. The combination of these advanced proprietary technologies provides presbyopic patients exceptional comfort and outstanding vision at near, intermediate, and distance.

"Many multifocal contact lens wearers struggle with dryness and challenges to their vision at different levels, further complicated by the demands of visually interacting with modern technology," said Dr. William Ramsay (http://www.pericheye.com/111/Dr.-Bill-Ramsay) of The Villages Eye Institute. (http://www.pericheye.com/) "We are thrilled to offer this latest advance in contact lens products, which promises to help out patients see much better and avoid discomfort. This is a great benefit not just for their vision, but their overall quality of life."

According to a national in-office study by Bausch + Lomb, 90 percent of ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lens wearers had clear vision while using their phone. The numbers only grow with other activities: 91% while using their computer, 95% while driving, and 94% being able to shift their vision naturally from near to far all day.

Improving patient care through technology, in both products and services, is a continual process at The Villages Eye Institute.The central Florida eye care provider recently added the A-Scan Plus Connect®, the single most effective solution for measuring cataracts, calculating sizes and densities, and refining outcomes in cataract surgery.

Patients at The Villages Eye Institute can also use Outcome Health technology platforms to learn more about their health, and improve their engagement with providers.

The Villages Eye Institute serves the ever-changing eye care needs of central Florida by providing state-of-the-art care and ensuring measured outcomes that meet or exceed patient expectations. Its professional medical staff's expertise is backed by decades of research, education and training. Patient needs are always the guiding force in the clinic's ongoing pursuit of excellence, using the highest standards of quality and ethical values.

More information is available by calling (352) 397-2821, visiting www.thevillageseyeinstitute.com, or visiting the clinic in person at 13940 U.S. 441, Building 500, Suite 503, in The Villages.

Contact
The Villages Eye Institute
727-372-1311
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Villages Eye Institute
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Contact Lens, Eye Care, Cataracts
Industry:Health
Location:The Villages - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share