The Villages Eye Institute Offers Newest Advanced Contact Lens Technology
Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses offer greater power and comfort, and are especially designed for vision demands related to using technology
The Villages Eye Institute is offering the new Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses, with an expanded power range of more than 60 percent. The product, a monthly replacement silicone hydrogel lens, especially addresses the new vision demands faced by contact lens wearers who spend hours each day looking at smartphones, tablets and computer screens.
Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses combine MoistureSeal® technology, which delivers exceptional end-of-day comfort, with the proven 3-Zone Progressive™
"Many multifocal contact lens wearers struggle with dryness and challenges to their vision at different levels, further complicated by the demands of visually interacting with modern technology,"
According to a national in-office study by Bausch + Lomb, 90 percent of ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lens wearers had clear vision while using their phone. The numbers only grow with other activities: 91% while using their computer, 95% while driving, and 94% being able to shift their vision naturally from near to far all day.
Improving patient care through technology, in both products and services, is a continual process at The Villages Eye Institute.The central Florida eye care provider recently added the A-Scan Plus Connect®, the single most effective solution for measuring cataracts, calculating sizes and densities, and refining outcomes in cataract surgery.
Patients at The Villages Eye Institute can also use Outcome Health technology platforms to learn more about their health, and improve their engagement with providers.
The Villages Eye Institute serves the ever-changing eye care needs of central Florida by providing state-of-the-
More information is available by calling (352) 397-2821, visiting www.thevillageseyeinstitute.com, or visiting the clinic in person at 13940 U.S. 441, Building 500, Suite 503, in The Villages.
