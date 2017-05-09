 
Texas Cancer Foundation Announces Limited Release of Free Tickets to its Launch Event and Fundraiser

The Ruth Cheatham Foundation announced it has released a limited number of free tickets to the general public for its upcoming launch event and fundraiser.
 
 
DALLAS - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ruth Cheatham Foundation (TRCF), a nonprofit focused on supporting North Texas' adolescent cancer patients and survivors, is pleased to announce a limited release of free tickets to its upcoming fundraiser to be held at Blue Mesa Grill, Dallas, TX on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 7 PM. Due the small number of tickets being released, TRCF is encouraging its supporters to act promptly and submit their request no later than May 22, 2017. 　

The event will include free hors d'oeuvres, photo opportunities, silent auction, raffle and the debut of TRCF's first video ad. Also as part of the event, cocktails and other beverages will be available for purchase. 　

"We are extremely excited to showcase the foundation, our cause, and the inspiration behind this foundation." Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder.　

For those interested in attending TRCF asks you please email your ticket request to: mail@ruthcheathamfoundation.org. TRCF is also offering VIP packages for a donation of $100.00 and guests can inquire more via email. 　

TCRF asks you visit their website https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org , sign up for their mailing list, and start following TRCF on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RuthCheathamFoundation.

Douglas Whittemore
***@ruthcheathamfoundation.org
Tags:Cancer, Charity, Texas
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
