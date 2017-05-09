News By Tag
* Cancer
* Charity
* Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas Cancer Foundation Announces Limited Release of Free Tickets to its Launch Event and Fundraiser
The Ruth Cheatham Foundation announced it has released a limited number of free tickets to the general public for its upcoming launch event and fundraiser.
The event will include free hors d'oeuvres, photo opportunities, silent auction, raffle and the debut of TRCF's first video ad. Also as part of the event, cocktails and other beverages will be available for purchase.
"We are extremely excited to showcase the foundation, our cause, and the inspiration behind this foundation."
For those interested in attending TRCF asks you please email your ticket request to: mail@ruthcheathamfoundation.org. TRCF is also offering VIP packages for a donation of $100.00 and guests can inquire more via email.
TCRF asks you visit their website https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org , sign up for their mailing list, and start following TRCF on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Douglas Whittemore
***@ruthcheathamfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 09, 2017