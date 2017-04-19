News By Tag
New North Texas Cancer Foundation Announces First Major Fundraiser & Launch Party to Support Adoles
North Texas cancer foundation making a big splash with news of its launch this week, has now announced its first major fundraiser.
"I don't think any of us expected the response we have seen out of the gate. We are thrilled with amount of support we have garnered from local businesses. My concern now, is to ensure the demand for the event does not outpace the capacity of our venue" said Douglas Whittemore, Treasurer and Co-Founder. "It's a good problem to have, we look forward to meeting all those that are interested in supporting us and our mission.
As part of the event, TRCF plans on offering a limited number of VIP packages for purchase; remaining seating will be free on a first-come first-served basis. The event will offer a silent auction and raffle provided by its corporate partners.
"One of our first initiatives will be to bolster resources and technology at Children's Medical Center library" said Angie Cheatham, Secretary and Board Member. "We are looking to fill the need for e-reader devices at Children's Medical Center, allowing patients to utilize ebooks and additional educational technology throughout their treatment. This is one of many ways we are able to enhance the treatment process while in the hospital". Official invitations to the TRCF launch party are to follow.
"None of this would be possible without our corporate partners. Dallas has some of the most community minded businesses out there" said Caren Van-Pelt, Board Member. "We truly have been humbled and are overwhelmed by the support we have seen"
TCRF asks you visit their website https://www.google.com/
Media Contact
Douglas Whittemore
douglas@ruthcheathamfoundation.org
