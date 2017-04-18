News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New North Texas Cancer Foundation Launches – Dedicated To Support Adolescent Aged Cancer Patients
North Texas adolescent cancer patients receive boosted support from new nonprofit launched in honor of Dallas educator.
Ruth had a passion for literature, education and mentoring the youth of North Texas. Our plan is to continue that mission and build on her legacy! We all loved Ruth dearly and because of her we were inspired to give back in her name. Anything bearing Ruth's name demands the highest standards of ethical, honest and compassionate giving, we are 100% committed to that.
"We are thrilled to bring additional support to adolescent cancer patients and survivors here in our DFW market" said Lindsay Whittemore President and Co-Founder. "We want to honor Ruth the best way we know and carry on her legacy. She has mentored and taught so many North Texas' youth and she is the core inspiration of this foundation."
The Ruth Cheatham Foundation champions adolescents in their fight against cancer, while inspiring hope and providing resources for survivors to excel throughout their lifetime. Our mission is simple; Advocacy, Education and Financial Aid for young adults in all stages of the cancer battle.
We ask you visit our website https://www.ruthcheathamfoundation.org/
In the next coming days we will be announcing the date, time and venue of our launch party and our initial fundraising event!
Please follow us on social media and stay tuned to our news feed.
Media Contact
douglas@ruthcheathamfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017