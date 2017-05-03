 
May 2017





SMG--An Expansion To Talk About!

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In business growth is everything, whether it's growing your consumer base, the reach of your product/service, or the talent of your team. Luckily here at Scarlet Management Group we are led by an executive team who understands this basic principle and promotes internally!

With that being said we are very excited to announce that we have recently just expanded! The new location for our recent expansion is in Cincinnati, OH. Deservingly so the expansion will be ran by CEO Travis Wilson. One thing that we value professionally about Travis is his commitment to results. He operates under the impression that nothing should be handed to him unless he worked for it and deserved it. (From the same mentality as Ohio's pride & joy LBJ) He achieved this promotion with Scarlet Management Group with relentless grit to get the job done. Without the constant drive, dedication and ambition of Travis and his crew, none of this would be possible. We are all excited for your expansion Travis and can't wait to see what the future holds for you!


www.scarletmanagementgroup.com
