Another Expansion? Yes You Read That Right!

-- SMG is fast on the rise! Withpromotion in just two months! Yes you read that right, our very own Antion Addison has just expanded! Antion originally from Cleveland went to Mount Union for college. After college Antion started working at Scarlet Management Group. What drew him to Scarlet was the fact the we promote from within, based on your own hard work ethic. He knew if he worked hard he would get the promotion he so rightfully deserves.With that being said we are all very excited to announce our most recent expansion! The new location for our recent expansion is in Columbus, OH as well. Deservingly so the expansion will be ran by CEO Antion Addison. One thing that we value professionally about Antion is his commitment to results. He operates under the impression that nothing should be handed to him unless he worked for it and deserved it. He achieved this promotion with the relentless grit to get the job done. Without the constant drive, dedication and ambition of Antion and his crew, none of this would be possible. We are all excited for your expansion Antion and can't wait to see what the future holds for you and your team!