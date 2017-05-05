News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Launches New #SupplyChainGeek Network Website
Sponsored by leading systems integrator, the digital community is where members foster and support an open, innovative and inspiring journey
Highlights of the new site, which launched on May 5, 2017, include:
· A fun, new #SupplyChainGeek Reward program. Each interaction on the new site gives users a certain amount of points that can be redeemed for prizes. Prizes include: #SupplyChainGeek backpacks, shirts, tumblers and a free two night VIP hotel stay for the Barcoding Executive Forum, which is scheduled to be held in October, 2017.
· Interactive features, such as the ability to "like" and "favorite" other members' updates, photos, etc.
· The ability to create a personalized "Geek" profile and upload photo albums.
· Various quizzes to test #SupplyChainGeek knowledge.
· An Activity button that can be used to see the other Network members' current activity/uploads.
· Easy-to-use search functions for different types of resources, such as webinars, videos, e-books, etc.
Chad Warzecha, senior director of field & network operations, DHL Supply Chain, said, "The #SupplyChainGeek Network isn't just a digital community; it is a progressive platform for supply chain enthusiasts that will be used to inspire the supply chain world for years to come. What differentiates this site is the member benefit because of the ability to collaborate and become familiar with other 'geeks' in the community."
Additionally, onThursday, May 18, 2017 from 10:00am – 10:45am (ET) Honeywell, a Barcoding partner and active member in the #SupplyChainGeek Network, will be hosting a live online broadcast event as they introduce the company's latest technology innovations.
For more information, please visit www.supplychaingeek.com.
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network. For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.
Media Contact
Barcoding, Inc.
18884127226
***@barcoding.com
