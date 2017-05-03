 
Industry News





Celenic Earth Publications establishes its own book publishing website

 
 
Celenic Earth Publications website
Celenic Earth Publications website
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since author Shaun M Jooste established the publishing label Celenic Earth Publications in 2016, he has been publishing his own novels and created the anthology collections, Celenic Earth Anthologies. Two anthologies have been published recently, namely CEA Through the Dark Volume 1 (Horror), and CEA Writers without Boundaries (General Fiction).

As a blog already existed for his novels, he continued to announce the anthologies and other authors that he assisted in publishing books on his personal blog, https://celenicearth.wordpress.com. Where followers and readers had initially been privy to news on his writing projects and gaming articles for Pulse Entertainment U.K and GameTyrant, the blog was now flooded with the additional annoucements for CEP's anthologies and published works.

Realising that he was losing his authorship and followers within the quagmire of publishing listings, he decided that the time had come to establish CEP's very own website. It would allow for the Anthologies and new author books to be announced on its own platform, leaving Shaun's personal followers to keep up to date with his own novels and writing projects.

Celenic Earth Publications is therefore proud to announce that the new publishing site has finally been established and is live! Those interested in seeing the Anthologies and new publications by new authors in the industry can visit https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/, where they will see the site broken up into Announcements, Authors, Anthologies, and a Library of books currently being published.

This is an exciting new endeavour in the world of publishing, and CEP hopes that you will enjoy the journey it will be taking.

