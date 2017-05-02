 
Industry News





Elision Introduced Showcase Page of Call Center and CRM Solution Integration Service

Elision Technolab LLP has added a new webpage of Call center solution and CRM integration service in their marketing website.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an Indian IT company. The main headquarter of the company is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has been offering different VoIP solutions and customer services to its customers for more than a decade. Recently, the company has added a new showcase page in their marketing website. This recently added webpage is about their CRM and call center solution integration service offered by the company. The spokesperson of the company shared more details about their service and added new webpage.

As per the shared details, the company offers integration of CRM system with the call center solution in a way that both systems can be operated through a single screen. It means the user does not need to switch back and forth from the CRM system to call center solution and vice verse to use both solutions. Within the CRM system, they can get all required call center dialer features, such as:

·         Inbound/Outbound Calling

·         Call dialer

·         Call hold and retrieve

·         Mute/unmute

·         Call transfer

·         Call forwarding

·         Call disposition

·         And more

Moreover, the Click2call functionality can be added within the CRM system so agents can call a lead with a single click.

The call centers can also use the CRM solution from call center system. According to this solution, whenever a call is connected, the agent will receive all required details related to the customer within the call center which is fetched from the CRM system. This will help agent to provide personalized experience to the lead aka caller. The agent can also add and edit the details of the lead from the call center solution which will be updated in the CRM system automatically. Moreover, the system keeps a log of each activity to make tracking easiest possible.

"The call center solution and CRM system are two most important systems to be used by any call center or customer support center. However, these are two different solutions and the agents spend a lot of time in switching among these systems. Also, it ends up in ambiguity and errors many times. There are a few call centers with integrated CRM systems available in the market, but those CRM integrated call center solutions give very basic CRM solution which is not worth for a full fledged call center or customer care center. We provide integration of any open source or custom CRM and call center solution. This allows using both systems from single sign on. This solution has benefited many call centers, customer care centers and customer support centers.", shared spokesperson of Elisiontec.

The company offers integration of following systems:

·         vTiger

·         Zoho

·         SugarCRM

·         Custom or 3rd party CRM system

·         VICIDIal

·         Custom or 3rd party Call center or contact center solution

The newly added webpage of CRM Call Center solution Integration service provides more details of this solution. This webpage can be accessed here: http://www.elisiontec.com/crm-callcenter-integration/

