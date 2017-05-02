 
CTC Scotland Coach Hire in Edinburgh

Transport options for corporate clients and tourist groups visiting Edinburgh.
 
 
coach-at-castle-gallery
coach-at-castle-gallery
EDINBURGH, Scotland - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Creative Travel Connections are a leading coach hire company. They have recently upgraded their transport fleet to include higher quality luxury coaches and cars.

New Website

Their upgraded vehicle fleet can be seen on their new website at www.ctcscotland.com/ under the Fleet tab. Creative Travel Connections (CTC) are available to hire for all types of transport requests. They have provided coaches and cars for many large conferences at Edinburgh Convention Center and other important corporate event venues throughout Scotland.

Vetted Drivers

All their drivers are fully vetted and are smart in appearance and totally discreet. The drivers are ideal for business clients as well as providing great information to tour groups visiting Scotland and the United Kingdom.

Transport Management

The management can provide great assistance when you are planning your trip and they have a huge amount of experience to draw upon for assistance and advice. So if you are planning a business meeting or a tour of Scotland then Creative Travel Connections are a great choice. More info available at http://www.ctcscotland.com

