Empire Business Solutions Named Business Broker of Year 2017

Empire Business Solutions said, "We are extremely pleased to receive this award as a leader in Business Broker firms in Southern California from North America News.

Contact

EMPIRE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

714-374-6430

empireoc1@gmail.com EMPIRE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS714-374-6430

End

-- Empire Business Solutions, a leading independentand Orange County is pleased to announce it has been awarded the coveted Business Broker of the Year—Southern California by North America News.Corp America, which recently rebranded as North America News announces the winners of the 2017 National Finance & Banking Awards.The finance industry plays a vital role in keeping the global economy growing. Individuals and firms who work and operate within a wide range of sectors, including Consultancy, Investment Companies and Property Finance deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements and tireless efforts within this uncertain market.As such, the 2017 National Finance & Banking Awards recognize and reward excellence, innovation and best practice across the American Finance industry. Celebrating the achievements made by the leading lights within the finance domain, who continue to strive daily towards great success?Jazmin Collins, Awards Co-ordinator, expressed her pride in the award winners: "I am proud and honored to be able to showcase the success of every one of my winners. I would like to congratulate them and wish them the very best of luck for the future."All winners for the awards were the result of months of research and analysis from our dedicated awards team. As a result, each and every winner was chosen on merit only, and can take great pride from the fact that they were selected for their success.Roy Moss, President, Empire Business Solutions said, "We are extremely pleased to receive this award as a leader in Business Broker firms in Southern California from North America News. We have worked hard and it is great to be recognized for your efforts."Formally Corp America, North America News is the definitive magazine for CEOs, top tier management and key decision makers across the US. Created to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the corporate conversation across the nation through high quality editorial, in-depth research and an experienced and dedicated network of advisers, North America News provides our readership with the most authoritative and current analysis of the major changes effecting the corporate landscape, and the latest deals and topical issues dominating the corporate universe.Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.