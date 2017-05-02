TekkiWebSolutions.com - Announcing Summer Offer for E-Commerce Websites and Mobile App Development

 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The ideal way to enhance your brand and eCommerce business is to find creative web design agency, which creates intuitive mobile apps, websites and eCommerce solutions.

Tekki  Web Solutions has launched summer offer for new build businesses and organisation, who searching for industry oriented IT solutions , eCommerce website design and mobile apps development.

Get 30% off on eCommerce websites and mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms. Offer Limited till June 15, 2017.

Whether it is web design or branding, animation or 3D graphics, UI/UX design or app development, Tekki Web Solutions is the best place to ride in. The company has an experienced team of web engineers and app developers who possess knowledge and skill in delivering quality works. With more than 9 years of experience, the expert team has been developing websites and apps to make you stand apart from the competition with their excellent development skills.

Working over 9800+ websites, 20+ mobile apps with 100 % quality and on time delivery, they have already preserved immense knowledge and skill in meeting customer requirements.  They specialised in full service design for mobile and web, SEO, Graphic Design, ECommerce, Mobile Apps, E-Mail Marketing, Print Design (Flyers, Business Cards, Brochures, and Banner Ads etc.), Logo and Branding throughout the San Jose, CA.  The experts are dedicated to providing quick results in professional manner.

We create online success stories for businesses, brands, and entrepreneurs.

Need a website for organisation? Or looking for revamp existing business website or portal? TWS is here to help! Get a free quote

At Tekki Web Solutions, the designers and developers make websites/app work for their clients, because their team of experts is staying ahead in the loop with emerging trends and technology to make businesses stand out of the crowd.

What They Can Do for Start-ups, SME's and Businesses:

·         UI/UX Design for Web & Mobile Apps

·         Mobile Apps Development

·         Website Design

·         Print Designs (Business Cards, Flyers, Brochures, Banners Ads, etc.)

·         Logo Design and Branding

·         Online Store Development

·         Custom E-mail Template Design

·         ECommerce Development

·         Search Engine Optimisation

·         Social Media Marketing

·         Search Engine Marketing (SEM/PPC)

·         E-Mail Marketing

·         Web Hosting

The services they offer to the clients are best catered with utmost precision and full attention to the detail. They don't just create a website or apps they work on user experience and interaction too that help businesses to produce desired results.

They also provide industry oriented IT solutions including:

·         Arts and Media IT

·         Government and Public Sector

·         E-Commerce & Retail

·         Finance and Banking

·         Education and E-Learning

·         Social Networking

·         Logistics and Transportation

·         Travel  & Hospitality

·         Health and Medical

·         Music & Entertainment

·         Sports and Fitness

·         Insurance

·         Job Portal

They have been serving customers from 9+ years of experience in the era of mobile and web app development and customised IT solutions with more than 20+ professional from diverse range of expertise on different platforms.

About Company

Tekki Web Solutions is Este, in 2010 as small web design agency with two offices in San Jose, California (USA) and Ludhiana, Punjab (INDIA). Over the years company has gained immense growth in providing IT solutions and working with a wide range of clients across the globe.  TWS is primarily a reputed web design agency and mobile apps development company offering Search Engine Optimisation, Social Media, Logo and Branding services in San Jose, California, USA.

For More Details Log OnTo: https://www.tekkiwebsolutions.com/

Tekki Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
projects@tekkiwebsolutions.com
End
Source:Tekki Web Solutions
Email:***@tekkiwebsolutions.com
Posted By:***@tekkiwebsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Web Design Agnecy, Web Development Agency, Mobile Apps Development
Industry:Internet
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Services
