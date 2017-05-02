News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Corey Quaglia Named Director for Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Oak Brook-based financial advisor leads team as a College Unit Director
As a financial advisor, Quaglia helps people develop a game plan to achieve financial security. As a College Unit Director, he will coach and lead a team of college financial representatives who are participating in the firm's nationally top-rated internship program.
"Corey has made great contributions to the internship program through recruiting, mentoring and coaching our college representatives,"
"Our internship is like none other," said Quaglia. "It gives college students an opportunity to test-drive a full-time career of a financial representative while taking advantage of a highly respected college program, "he added.
For the past 21 years, the company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.
Quaglia joined Northwestern Mutual – Chicago in 2013 and started building a financial planning practice. Embracing the firm's comprehensive financial planning approach to helping clients plan for and achieve financial security, he was selected to participate in the 1872 Leadership Development program. The innovative program provides a leading edge learning experience and development opportunity that challenges the firm's emerging leaders thinking and accelerates their growth.
Quaglia started his leadership journey on the front line as a College Unit Captain in 2015, a position he held until being named a College Unit Director in 2017.
A supporter of the Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Childhood Cancer Impact philanthropic initiative, he volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and helps raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://oakbrook.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse