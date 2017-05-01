 
Allied Telesis to Showcase Smarter Solutions at MIPS EMEA 2017

 
 
Allied Telesis_logo
Allied Telesis_logo
 
DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Allied Telesis, a leading provider of networking hardware and software products, announced it will participate in and exhibit at the upcoming three-day Milestone Community Days, MIPS EMEA 2017 to be held at The InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE on May 8th – 10th, 2017.

With Japanese technology in its DNA, Allied Telesis has emerged as one of the fastest growing networking companies in the region to offer products with technical superiority, flexibility and cost competitiveness. The company has become one of the most preferred names in the business across Middle East and Africa for networking technologies for physical security and other ELV systems.

During the three-day show, Allied Telesis will showcase its latest products and demonstrate multiple solutions focusing on its smart technologies and innovations. Several of the key executives from across Europe and Middle East will be present during the show. The Vice President for Allied Telesis, Jakub Duch, is one of the key speakers at the event and he will be speaking on 'Smarter Networks for a Smarter Planet'.

Expressing his happiness to be associated with the region's leading confluence of physical security experts Sabbahuddin Khan, Regional Manager at Allied Telesis Middle East says, "We are glad to be part of this wonderful initiative from Milestone, and we believe that this event will provide greater significance to customers in the Middle East. We support initiatives that bring like-minded and complimenting technologies together. "

Khan added, "Allied Telesis has emerged as one of the strongest network solution providers for physical security needs. Many customers and consultants in this region trust Allied Telesis for the network of critical applications. The Allied Telesis product range allows customers to build a complete and reliable network infrastructure for their physical security needs.  We are confident this event will provide invaluable networking opportunities for us with customers, partners, industry peers and other solution providers."

Allied Telesis will be presenting live demos of Allied Telesis Management Framework™ (AMF) and showcasing the High Availability feature in its product range at their booth at Milestone Community Days, MIPS EMEA 2017 to be held at The InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE

https://www.alliedtelesis.com/
