Yarn Processing Expert Weaves Aid into UK Manufacturing Growth
Established yarn processor, F Harding, is re-launching as Harding Yarns as part of a dynamic, strategic campaign to attract and boost the UK's manufacturing sector by supplying technical, industrial and cabled yarns to a whole range of businesses.
The Harding link with yarn manufacturing dates back to 1949, when Frank Harding, the founder of the business, was winding silk for parachutes.
Drawing on over 100 years of combined experience in the yarn industry, the Harding family still runs the business, but things have changed and are set to continue to do so.
"Yarns are an essential element in many different manufacturing areas, and we are positioning ourselves in the forefront when it comes to helping the UK's manufacturing base grow and thrive," Matthew Harding, spokesperson for Harding Yarns, states.
It is for this reason that the company is rebranding itself and seeking to widen its customer base.
"We want our customers to appreciate the experience and heritage involved," Matthew explains, "but we also want them to see how important yarn processing is to modern manufacturing, and how we can make a valuable contribution to Britain's many diverse manufacturers."
Why are Yarns Essential?
Harding Yarns quite literally contributes to the fabric of the UK's manufacturing base. Industrial yarns are essential in making such varied items as slings, seat belts, tyres, cables, dental care products, carpets, protective apparel, hoses and ropes.
"We definitely see ourselves as an essential part of the pre-manufacturing process," Matthew says, "supplying the essential materials that give manufacturers the opportunity to turn their concepts into reality."
Bringing together a formidable breadth and depth of technical expertise with state-of-the-
"We see ourselves as a one-stop shop for industrial yarn users," Matthew continues, "Our worldwide network of contacts means we're able to quickly identify yarn supplies that match our customers' needs, at competitive prices. And with our advanced processing capacity, we can be sure to meet their production requirements."
Making a Manufacturing Renaissance Possible
The role manufacturing plays - and can continue to develop - as part of the UK economy is often underestimated.
"There's a persistently pessimistic narrative about the decline of manufacturing in this country," Matthew observes. "We want to help turn this around by focussing our efforts on the many dynamic manufacturers who are working in the UK."
According to the BBC, at the start of 2017, economists assessed manufacturing as being on a strong footing, with the weaker pound boosting overseas orders and the purchasing managers' index (PMI) indicating expansion in this sector.
"It's time to seize the opportunity,"
As the UK's manufacturers increasingly turn to digitalisation and new technologies to help streamline supply chains, Matthew Harding wants Harding Yarns to be the go-to supplier servicing their needs for the materials to enable them to grow.
Info
Harding Yarns is based in Langley, near Macclesfield. The company specialises in yarn processing, manufacturing technical, industrial and cable yarns to supply a range of sectors. These include: aerospace, medical, industrial, energy and manufacturing.
To discover more about Harding Yarns and how they benefit a wide range of sectors, please visit http://www.yarnsprocessing.co.uk/
Contact
Matthew Harding
01260 253600
***@f-harding.com
