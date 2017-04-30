News By Tag
Eli Anzellini Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Eli Anzellini Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Anzellini is a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, and has a background in hotel management and the travel industry. She is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and has received the Transnational Referral Certification (TRC) and At Home With Diversity (AHWD) certification.
Active in the community, Anzellini is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Gulf Coast Italian Culture Society, the Brotherhood of the Coast, and the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee Global Business Council. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian.
"RE/MAX is the only brand that is really 100% international, with offices in more than 90 countries around the globe," Anzellini says. She can be reached at the downtown Sarasota office at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236, by phone at (941) 400-5210 or via email at eli@yourglobalconnection.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
