 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Platinum Realty
* Carmen Elizabeth Anzellini
* Sarasota Fl.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
654321
April 2017
30


Eli Anzellini Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Eli Anzellini Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
 
 
Eli Anzellini
Eli Anzellini
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Carmen Elizabeth "Eli" Anzellini has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. A specialist in resort communities and luxury waterfront condominiums, she was formerly with Keller Williams Realty Select.

Anzellini is a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, and has a background in hotel management and the travel industry. She is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and has received the Transnational Referral Certification (TRC) and At Home With Diversity (AHWD) certification.

Active in the community, Anzellini is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Gulf Coast Italian Culture Society, the Brotherhood of the Coast, and the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee Global Business Council. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian.

"RE/MAX is the only brand that is really 100% international, with offices in more than 90 countries around the globe," Anzellini says. She can be reached at the downtown Sarasota office at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236, by phone at (941) 400-5210 or via email at eli@yourglobalconnection.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Carmen Elizabeth Anzellini, Sarasota Fl.
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share