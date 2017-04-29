News By Tag
Renewable Impacts Releases Its 2017 Cycling Causality Training Schedule
Announcement of training sessions covering the breakthrough topic of Power Plant Cycling Causality
"Power plant cycling is an expensive and disruptive operating mode that poses a concern for all who own and operate today's critical power plants." said James R. Schetter, President of Renewable Impacts LLC. Mr. Schetter added, "Power plant cycling causality analysis is a sound and powerful tool for dealing with the twin asset management issues of increasing O&M budgets and troubling reliability at important power plants due to cycling."
The training schedule for 2017 is as follows. For details and to reserve your space visit Renewable Impacts at http://www.renewableimpacts.com.
June 21 Denver, CO
July 19 Denver, CO
August 9 Denver, CO
Space is limited to 10 participants per session.
About Renewable Impacts LLC
Renewable Impacts is an energy information company in Littleton, CO leading the way in power plant cycling causality research, reporting and software. The company's cycling causality impact products provide customers with analytic electric system analysis and competitive intelligence. Renewable Impacts was founded by James R. Schetter, an accomplished and published energy professional with a 40 year history of utilizing strong analytic and interpersonal skills to evaluate energy impacts in the utility sector.
Media Contact
James R. Schetter, President
Renewable Impacts LLC
303-726-4828
renewableimpacts@
