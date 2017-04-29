 
L.A. Wolves FC Announces Venue Change, Ticket Sales for U.S. Open Cup Match on Wednesday

500 General Admission Tickets Have Been Made Available for First Round Game at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex
 
 
LAWolvesFC_SDZestFC
LAWolvesFC_SDZestFC
 
Listed Under

Tags:
MLS
Usl
UPSL

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Los Angeles Wolves Football Club is excited to announce it will host its upcoming 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round game at Azusa Pacific University.

L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) plays San Diego Zest FC (PDL) at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex (701 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702), at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Tickets are available at Vendini.com. Prices range from $8 for adults to $6 for students and children.

L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "Playing in a soccer-specific facility was important for us. The pitch at Cougar Soccer Complex is a pristine grass field with FIFA dimensions. At the same time, we're thrilled to be able to launch our ticketing platform ahead of our important 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round game against San Diego Zest FC. We look forward to hosting this match as we think this is going to be a dynamic First Round U.S. Open Cup matchup versus a tough San Diego Zest PDL side."

L.A. Wolves FC, now coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, is enjoying good form, winners of six of their first seven games to start the UPSL's 2017 Spring Season.

Currently sixth in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC next plays at Newhall Premier FC in a league fixture on Saturday, May 6.

L.A. Wolves FC

L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_football) club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_Wolves), who played in the United Soccer Association (https:/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Soccer_Association) in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.

L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.

In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:

info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/lawolvesfc
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
