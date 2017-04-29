News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L.A. Wolves FC Announces Venue Change, Ticket Sales for U.S. Open Cup Match on Wednesday
500 General Admission Tickets Have Been Made Available for First Round Game at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex
L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) plays San Diego Zest FC (PDL) at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex (701 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702), at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Tickets are available at Vendini.com. Prices range from $8 for adults to $6 for students and children.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "Playing in a soccer-specific facility was important for us. The pitch at Cougar Soccer Complex is a pristine grass field with FIFA dimensions. At the same time, we're thrilled to be able to launch our ticketing platform ahead of our important 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round game against San Diego Zest FC. We look forward to hosting this match as we think this is going to be a dynamic First Round U.S. Open Cup matchup versus a tough San Diego Zest PDL side."
L.A. Wolves FC, now coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, is enjoying good form, winners of six of their first seven games to start the UPSL's 2017 Spring Season.
Currently sixth in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC next plays at Newhall Premier FC in a league fixture on Saturday, May 6.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse