Mandalay Place presents the Red Carpet Event open house on May 7

-- The public is invited to attend the Red Carpet Event at Mandalay Place from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at 3079 Mandalay Place in Naples. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and tours of a select number of homes available for immediate occupancy, plus the professionally decorated model at this intimate gated community by Emerald Homes. Contact sales agent Jeannette Gordon at (239) 225-2688 to register or for more information.Only three move-in ready homes plus two homesites remain at Mandalay Place, which opened in October of 2016, and will feature only 16 homes when complete. The community offers the feel of a traditional neighborhood with all the conveniences of its location off Airport Road, south of Pine Ridge Road on Bailey Lane. The one- and two-story homes at Mandalay Place range from 2,540 to 3,679 square feet of living space and start in the mid-$600s.In addition to the Red Carpet Event, the decorated model at Mandalay Place is open for touring seven days a week. The Rivera is a beautiful three-bedroom plan with four-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage. A unique feature is an upper-level bonus room measuring 30- by 18-feet, which offers its own bath. A den provides a private retreat or optional fourth bedroom, while the open kitchen and great room lure guests to mingle and lounge. A separate dining room overlooks the spacious lanai for more formal occasions. The stately Rivera offers a generous 3,148 square feet of living space.Mandalay Place is located just a few minutes from downtown Naples, with its pristine beaches and world-class dining and shopping, and only a short drive from the prestigious North Naples area.Emerald Homes has created a tradition of excellence by developing innovative home designs and crafting luxury homes with meticulous attention to detail for over a decade. Our philosophy is to incorporate features and amenities into our homes complementary to each individual customer's preferences, personality and lifestyle.The successful blending of customer ideas and our experience creates dramatic living areas with personalized touches, from gourmet gathering kitchens to spa bath retreats and outdoor living spaces. Our focus is to create livable homes by combining luxury and function.Emerald Homes are built with quality materials by an experienced team of builders, and each home is designed and constructed with the latest in building technology and design. We combine your ideas, luxury features, and our attention to detail to create your unique dream home.The Emerald Homes brand has always represented luxury. In 2001, Emerald Homes became a D.R. Horton Company and is leveraging D.R. Horton's resources to now offer discerning buyers in the Southwest Florida market a personalized approach to the luxury home buying process.For more information about Emerald Homes, please visit www.emeraldhomes.com. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. D.R. Horton and Emerald Homes are equal housing opportunity builders. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453Event is subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.