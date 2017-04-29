News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BestProxy Simplifies and Strengthens Online Security
Proxy servers are the easy way to ensure that your online browsing remains secure. By using a proxy server, online security is made easy. Proxy servers may seem daunting to understand for those who are completely unfamiliar with it, but the good news is that proxy servers are very easy to use.
There are many different types of proxy servers, but they all serve the same core function. They act as a middle man between the network of the user and the server of whatever websites they visit. This means the proxy server prevents the server of the websites from connecting directly with the network of whoever is using the proxy server. This improves security. This is the core function of a proxy server, but there are many different types that provide different levels of security.
A business would usually make use of the high anonymity proxy server since this provides the most security. This type of server will hide the fact that it is a proxy server and make the IP address of whoever is using it completely invisible and inaccessible. For home use, something like a distorting proxy server that hides the user's IP address by displaying a fake IP address is more fitting since it's only in very rare cases that that level of security will be needed outside of a business setting.
BestProxy.net-
BestProxy specializes in providing sophisticated and reliable proxy servers for all occasions at an affordable price. Whether it be for professional or personal use, this proxy specialist company will have a proxy server to suit all needs in their inventory.
Contact
BestProxy
***@bestproxy.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse