Go to Market Strategy Template Released by Four Quadrant

To generate revenue by expanding in an existing market or penetrating a new market, it's not enough for B2B firms to simply develop an innovative product, throw a big launch party or hire sales team. An organization must first and foremost develop a compelling go to market strategy based on solving a business need with significant impact on financial performance. Next, the distribution strategy needs to be developed that will allow the offering to reach the total available market. And finally, when customers do purchase they must realize the value that was perceived.
Four Quadrant Founder and CMO Peter Buscemi believes that a successful go to market strategy is essential to align all of an organization's resources to penetrate markets, successfully onboard and retain customers, and drive predictable revenue and profitability. According to Buscemi, "Too often companies document the total available market and multiply that figure by a fraction or a whole percentage to calculate their revenue. This inevitably leads to failure. By incorporating the technology adoption curve, clearly articulating the distribution model and creating a managed, repeatable sales process synchronized with marketing and support, an organization's chances for success will drastically increase," he asserts.
The Go-to-Market Strategy Template is the latest among many other go to market templates and resources offered to B2B sales and marketers by Four Quadrant. The Go to Market Strategy Template is a streamlined approach for an organization to think through "how to put all the wood behind the arrow", saving organizations a tremendous amount of time and effort. All Four Quadrant go-to-market resources allow business executives to leverage proven methods used at G1000 companies, startups, VC's and the executive MBA level to help them efficiently design, develop and execute go-to-market strategies for their organizations.
About Four Quadrant
Four Quadrant was founded by Peter Buscemi, a seasoned CMO with three decades of experience spanning start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in addition to advising portfolio companies and teaching at the executive MBA level. The sole mission of Four Quadrant is to provide B2B go to market resources for sales executives and marketers to effectively develop go to market strategies and execute go to market tactics. https://www.fourquadrant.com
