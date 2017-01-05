Country(s)
B2B Go to Market Annual Planning Template Launched by Four Quadrant
Annual planning is a critical yet often overwhelming step for organizations of all sizes and in all industries. The Annual Planning Template was developed to help streamline the planning process. Using the template, business executives can set the direction and focus for the new fiscal year, aligning all go to market resources with the yearly plan. The one page template features a design that helps optimize a company's marketing efforts and drive increased profits as well as long term growth.
"Some organizations will wait until a month before the new year or into the new year before creating an annual plan," said Four Quadrant founder and CMO, Peter Buscemi. "The annual planning process often runs the risk of getting bogged down in analysis paralysis which will stunt business growth. It does not have to take an overwhelming amount of time and energy to properly analyze the market landscape, technological updates, competition and internal execution. The Annual Planning Template allows executives to keep the annual planning process lean and focused, saving them a tremendous amount of time and effort."
The Annual Planning Template is the latest release among many other go to market templates and resources offered by Four Quadrant. All the operational tools that are offered allow business executives to leverage proven methods used at G1000 companies and startups to help them efficiently execute go to market strategies for their organizations.
About Four Quadrant
Four Quadrant was founded by Peter Buscemi, a seasoned CMO with 30 years of experience, spanning start-ups, Fortune 500 companies, advising portfolio companies and teaching at the executive MBA level. The sole mission of Four Quadrant is to provide B2B go to market resources for sales executives and marketers to effectively develop and execute go to market strategies. Four Quadrant provides go to market insights and to B2B sales and marketing professionals. View go to market planning templates.
Contact
Four Quadrant LLC - Peter Buscem
***@fourquadrant.com
