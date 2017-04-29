 
News By Tag
* Summer Reading
* Children S Books
* Educational Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mt. Pleasant
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Free Summer Reading Program from Arbordale Publishing

Read around the world with free interactive ebooks for your summer reading program
 
 
passport
passport
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Summer Reading
Children S Books
Educational Books

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Mt. Pleasant - South Carolina - US

Subject:
Projects

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Warmer weather and longer days say summer is near, and this year Arbordale introduces Summer Reading Around the World. This free program includes 25 interactive ebooks, a passport to reading, and the opportunity to earn hardcover books.

To prevent the summer slide, and give young readers the opportunity to learn about environments and habitats around the world, Arbordale has selected books that feature animals and places near and far. Learning about science and math is fun through stories, and Arbordale's signature "For Creative Minds" section extends the themes within the story.

A downloadable passport magnifies the fun, and voracious readers are able to return their passport for their very own book and a reading certificate. Additionally, educators and librarians can earn up to 25 free books and online access to the entire library on Arbordale's Fun eReader® by sending in groups of passports.

The Fun eReader platform allows for easy access, and families on the go are able to download the books onto tablets via the Fun eReader app. Each interactive ebook includes English & Spanish text and audio with speed control, word highlighting, and some now have tappable animal sounds.

Perfect for a rainy day or community programs, Arbordale has included special bingo cards, crafts, and activities for download. New activities will be added throughout the summer via the publisher's social media channels @ArbordaleKids.

The free ebook access is available through the Summer Reading site at Arbordale Publishing (www.arbordalepublishing.com/SummerReading.php). Parents, educators and librarians will find passport instructions and submission information with details to redeem the passports for free books. Questions about the program can be sent to info@arbordalepublishing.com.

Media Contact
Heather Williams
843-971-6722
***@arbordalepublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arbordalepublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arbordale Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share