News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Summer Reading Program from Arbordale Publishing
Read around the world with free interactive ebooks for your summer reading program
To prevent the summer slide, and give young readers the opportunity to learn about environments and habitats around the world, Arbordale has selected books that feature animals and places near and far. Learning about science and math is fun through stories, and Arbordale's signature "For Creative Minds" section extends the themes within the story.
A downloadable passport magnifies the fun, and voracious readers are able to return their passport for their very own book and a reading certificate. Additionally, educators and librarians can earn up to 25 free books and online access to the entire library on Arbordale's Fun eReader® by sending in groups of passports.
The Fun eReader platform allows for easy access, and families on the go are able to download the books onto tablets via the Fun eReader app. Each interactive ebook includes English & Spanish text and audio with speed control, word highlighting, and some now have tappable animal sounds.
Perfect for a rainy day or community programs, Arbordale has included special bingo cards, crafts, and activities for download. New activities will be added throughout the summer via the publisher's social media channels @ArbordaleKids.
The free ebook access is available through the Summer Reading site at Arbordale Publishing (www.arbordalepublishing.com/
Media Contact
Heather Williams
843-971-6722
***@arbordalepublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse