May 2017





James McGuinness & Associates Earns Elite Status as a Microsoft Gold Partner

The Schenectady, NY-based software consulting company earned this recognition by demonstrating the highest levels of commitment, achievement and expertise.
 
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- James McGuinness & Associates, Inc., a Schenectady, NY-based software consulting company, earned elite status as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Acceptance into this exclusive tier of Microsoft's partner network requires a company to exhibit proficiency in one or more Centers of Excellence or competencies. These competencies must be demonstrated with Customer Evidence, Business Assessments and Technical Credentials. Reaching Gold Partner status demonstrates that a company has exhibited the highest levels of commitment, achievement and expertise.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, James McGuinness & Associates gains access to resources that enable faster delivery and continuous improvement for successful customer solutions. These resources include special access to licenses, support and training for professionals as well as access to presales and marketing support for the company as a whole.

James McGuinness & Associates, Inc., is a software consulting firm with more than 38 years of information systems experience, integrating custom software applications into business solutions for clients. The firm has distinguished itself in custom software development, data analytics and management dashboard design, all focused on driving business value through the application of technology. The company's clients range in size from very small companies to Fortune 100 conglomerates that are geographically dispersed across the globe and represent government, manufacturing, finance and health care sectors. Learn more at www.jmcguinness.com.

