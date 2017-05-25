 
Industry News





Westchester Branding Firm Forms Alliance for Business Cornerstones, Stepping Stones & Milestones

Florville Catalyst joins forces with Bartel Communications to provide strategic marketing, public relations and branding solutions for all phases of the business journey.
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Florville Catalyst , Inc., of Westchester, NY, and Bartel Communications, Inc., of Waterford, NY, have formed a strategic alliance to provide strategic marketing, public relations and branding solutions for the cornerstones, stepping stones and milestones of business.

Florville Catalyst and Bartel Communications work with companies and organizations in all phases of the business journey:

• Cornerstones: from seed to start up, by creating corporate identity and marketing materials to help firms establish the cornerstones of business – a customer base and a market presence
• Stepping stones: from growth to expansion, by developing strategic marketing and branding solutions to help firms launch innovative products and services and move into new markets – the stepping stones to greater success
• Milestones: from leading edge to maturity, by creating public relations and business anniversary marketing initiatives to help firms approach milestones such as leadership transitions, mergers and acquisitions and significant business anniversaries.

"This new alliance allows us to deliver strategy and creativity to clients for greater customer engagement and brand loyalty," said Creative Director Patrick Florville of Florville Catalyst, Inc., and Chief Creative Officer Pauline Bartel of Bartel Communications, Inc., in a joint statement.

View Florville Catalyst and Bartel Communications capabilities and success stories at (http://www.paulinebartel.com/index.php/services/corporate...).

To schedule a free, introductory consultation, contact Patrick Florville (patrick@florville.com) or Pauline Bartel  (pauline@paulinebartel.com).

Background:

Florville Catalyst, Inc., is an award-winning design firm, specializing in strategy, branding and marketing communications. With more than 25 years of experience, Florville Catalyst empowers small businesses, non-profits and global brands across a wide spectrum of industries. The company is certified by New York State as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Visit www.florville.com for further information.

Bartel Communications, Inc., is an award-winning corporate communications firm, specializing in public relations, marketing, business anniversary marketing, custom-content strategy and implementation. With 20 years of experience, Bartel Communications builds brands by positioning companies, providing inspired solutions and promoting competitive marketplace advantage for increased profitability. The company is certified by New York State as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Visit www.paulinebartel.com for further information.

