Phoenix Sun's Super Fan, Mr ORNG, to be Honored at Fundraiser Event
What A Fan Charities 1st Annual Celebrity Bowling Fundraiser to benefit Fans Against Child Abuse. The event will also honor Patrick Battillo, Mr ORNG, who will be presented with his NBA Fan of the Year winners ring.
On Sunday June 11th we will bring together current and former professional athletes and popular super fans in each of the selected cities to bowl for dollars and bring greater awareness to child abuse. Compassionate spectators will be invited to attend and encouraged to bowl against the celebrities for a donation. The event will be broadcasted live online offering the viewing audience the opportunity to pledge a dollar amount of their choice for every point per game. The participating celebrities will be asked to encourage their social media followers to tune-in and pledge. As part of the festivities Patrick Battillo better known as the Phoenix Sun's super fan, Mr ORNG, will be honored for winning the What A Fan Awards NBA Fan of the Year. The annual award show was launched in 2013 and is the only award show in the world specifically created to recognize sports fans for their contribution to sports. Mr ORNG will be presented his winners ring at this star studded event.
What A Fan Charities has identified super fans with strong following to host each event, Mr ORNG will serve as our host in Phoenix. Over the next thirty (30) days What A Fan Charities will releasing the names of the participating celebrities for marketing and promotion of this event. Additionally we will encourage people to watch the broadcast of this event live online. The Orlando site will be the home base of the broadcast and the shows host will cut to each event site to see the celebrities interviewed and how well they are doing with fundraising efforts.
For additional information about the event, how to participate and locations in your city, visit us at http://www.whatafan.com.
Media Contact
What A Fan
(407)283-7764
whatafan@gmail.com
