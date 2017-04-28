Country(s)
Yerra Solutions is #5 in Best Employers in Switzerland 2017 Ranking in its Size Category
Companies of all industries and sizes participated in this benchmarking research by the Great Place to Work Institute assessing their culture and attractiveness as an employer
Given that Yerra was founded in 2013 and is just over four years old, its ranking number 5 of similar-sized companies in Switzerland is especially noteworthy.
"This is a proud moment for Yerra in Switzerland and around the world," notes Nadine Stuttle, Managing Director Switzerland for Yerra Solutions. "As a company, we firmly believe that when our team is thriving, Yerra will do well and when Yerra is doing well, the team should benefit. Having independent recognition that we are building a culture that matches our vision is a huge validation."
"The award stands for credible management, which works with its employees respectfully and fairly, enjoys strong alignment between staff and the company's vision and represents strong teambuilding."
An example of the employee feedback received in the survey is this quote by an attorney and compliance analyst on our team in Zurich.
"Yerra was my entry card in the Swiss Financial Market and probably one of the best work opportunities I came across in the last years. A company made of clever, well-educated, and innovative people with a 'can-do' attitude. What makes Yerra unique is a multicultural and united team, with a familiar touch. A company where we feel we work as one and not for one. Not only was I able to progress in one year, as I was given the chance to improve myself with trainings in areas of my choice. Working with different cultures, in different countries and continents is also a plus!".
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is a consulting company with representations in 50 countries. In addition to employee studies and cultural analysis, Great Place to Work supports companies in their development towards becoming an excellent employer. With more than 6,000 studied companies annually, the ranking of the best employers of Great Place to Work is the biggest and most known initiative for the improvement of work culture in the world. Great Place to Work Switzerland was founded in 2008 in Zurich. The national benchmarking competition "Best Employers in Switzerland"
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
