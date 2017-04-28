AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with ProZ92

 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro, along with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with ProZ92.

ProZ92 is a natural compound that reduces the effect of the common skin condition known as psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, this condition affects approximately 80 to 120 million people worldwide.  It is a chronic skin condition, meaning that the disease cannot be cured but often can be controlled.  Using a patented formula, the product is an effective psoriasis treatment, working to counteract psoriasis skin itching and pain, as well as the red, scaly patches on the skin caused by psoriasis, eczema or acne.  ProZ92 is a great alternative to other treatments recommended by dermatologists.  A cream for external use, it's been approved by Germany, the European Union, Israel and Romania for soothing dryness, peeling and redness caused by various skin diseases and psoriasis symptoms.

"We at ProZ92 are excited about this opportunity to spread the word about our life-changing treatment," stated Said Moady, President and CEO of ProZ92.  "We have high hopes that our As Seen On TV campaign will result in more people getting the help they need for these uncomfortable and unsightly skin conditions."

"I am personally proud to be instrumental in helping people solve their chronic skin conditions by highlighting the fine products from ProZ92," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro.  "Connecting people with the solutions they need to live better lives is a core goal at AsSeenOnTV.pro and has been since day one."

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, ProZ92 will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on ProZ92, please visit http://www.proz92.com/

