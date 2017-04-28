Lifestyle-Centric Features Propel QLED TV To German Tech Magazine's Highest Rating Ever

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Samsung Industry:

* Business Location:

* Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

-- Germany's highly regarded consumer electronics publication, Video Magazin, recently rated 2017 Samsung QLED TV as the best on the market, and deemed the devices' 'less is more', lifestyle-centric features to be particularly innovative.Following comprehensive lab tests, the magazine awarded Samsung Electronics' 65-inch Q9F a rating of 920 on a 1,005-point scale – the highest score it has ever granted. Samsung QLED TV was honored for its advanced specs, smart features and versatile design, which together create the seamless viewing experience that Samsung has dubbed 'Lifestyle TV'.Samsung earned its score by thinking outside the box (or screen, as it were), not only optimizing QLED TV's picture quality, but also honing the televisions' form and components to simplify use and allow the devices to blend in in any home.Products of this approach include QLED TV's Invisible Connection cable, No Gap Wall Mount and refined One Remote Control, which earned high marks in the Innovation category of the evaluation. Other features designed to complement users' living rooms include QLED TV's boundless, 360° design and stylish array of stands.The ability to offer a premium viewing experience while enhancing the user's living space is at the core of Samsung's Lifestyle TV range. In addition to QLED TV, this lineup includes The Frame, an intelligent display that doubles as a work of art, exhibiting artworks or the user's personal photos when powered off.Samsung QLED TV is the first product reviewed by Video Magazin to receive high marks in all three of its evaluation categories. In addition to Innovation, QLED TV received a high score in the Reference category, for its luminosity, innovative cable solution and signal processing, as well as the Highlight category, for its brightness, deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and ability to achieve 100 percent color volume.Together, these features demonstrate how Samsung designed QLED TV with users' lifestyles in mind, to redefine how the world experiences television.