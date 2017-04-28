Country(s)
Fifth Wheel Street Debuts New RV Tow Check for iOS
Fifth Wheel Street, announces the new RV Tow Check app for iOS. The new "Before You Buy RV" app is SAE J2807 compliant and is available in the Apple App Store.
The new RV Tow Check iOS version is exceptionally better than the web-based app that required internet access to use. RV Tow Check is the only app of its kind that provides realistic vehicle towing capacity for conventional and fifth wheel trailers simultaneously. RV Tow Check complies with the SAE J2807 guidelines and the vehicle manufacturers owner's manual instructions. RV Tow Check is the only app that provides users an interactive feature that allows them to select various pin or tongue weight percentages and view instant maximum towing capacity results.
RV Tow Check is a dedicated "Before You Buy RV" tool that assists buyers and dealers with discovering what a tow vehicle's realistic towing capacity is and ensures the RV trailer's gross vehicle weight rating will not exceed the tow vehicle's weight safety ratings, Gray said. However, Gray noted, a calculator is only as accurate as the weight information entered into it.
Gray states that this new app has a unique feature providing two modes of operation, beginner, and expert.
First-time users selecting the beginner mode will be able to view instructions and need-to-know information on each weight entry page to help them through the four required entries, and optional entries, Gray said.
Gray states that when first time users have mastered the app, they can switch to expert mode. The app used in expert mode provides a streamlined single page of weight entries and the realistic vehicle towing capacities results without all the instructions.
"I hope to follow-up with providing the Android version of RV Tow Check in two to three months," Gray said.
The app is available at the Apple App Store.
Located at FifthWheelStreet.com, Gray said it continues to be one of the fastest growing self-help RV safety websites. It was founded in April 2011 to promote towing safety by providing tow ratings, simplified weighing worksheets, web-based, and mobile app calculators as well as essential articles, videos, and safety information to assist all who tow fifth wheel, gooseneck, and conventional trailers.
