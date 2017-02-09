Country(s)
New RV App for Buyers and Dealers Verifies Towing Combination
Fifth Wheel Street announces the latest version of RV Tow Check. The revised web-based RV Tow Check 3.0 app is SAE J2807 compliant, and it is accessible on Smartphones and tablets at RVtowCheck.com.
RV Tow Check's latest enhancement allows users to enter fifth wheel, gooseneck, and conventional TWR. This long-awaited revision was advanced due to the recent changes in some automotive manufacturers providing more than two trailer weight ratings for the same tow vehicle.
The RV Tow Check app has always provided a warning statement for users encouraging them not to exceed the manufacturers TWR regardless of any gross combination weight rating (GCWR) calculations.
Many automobile manufacturers provide towing weight safety ratings for fifth wheel, gooseneck, and conventional trailers. Until recently, the fifth wheel and gooseneck ratings were mostly the same. Additionally, some auto manufacturers provide TWR for unbraked trailers, Gray said.
Considering that manufacturers are providing multiple TWRs for one tow vehicle, it became clear to Gray that the RV Tow Check app should be revised to include user's to input the TWRs. Entering the two TWRs will ensure maximum towing safety and an improved selection of towing combinations.
RV Tow Check is currently the only mobile friendly app that supports SAE J2807 guidelines and all manufacturers' towing safety and warranty warnings. "Most vehicle owner's manuals have the required information, but can be difficult to comprehend, and most, if not all, owner's manuals do not have adequate math formulas illustrated to calculate realistic vehicle towing capacity," Gray said.
Gray states that the RV Tow Check app processed over 120,000 reports during 2016. To use the free web-based RV Tow Check app, visit RVtowCheck.com. This app will be available for mobile device installation later this year, said Gray.
Located at FifthWheelStreet.com, Gray said it continues to be one of the fastest growing self-help RV safety websites. It was founded in April 2011 to promote towing safety by providing tow ratings, simplified weighing worksheets, web-based, and mobile app calculators as well as important articles, videos, and safety information to assist all who tow fifth wheel, gooseneck, and conventional trailers.
