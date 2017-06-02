Country(s)
Fifth Wheel Street Helps Family of Deceased Baby
Fifth Wheel Street announced that one dollar per sale of the new RV Tow Check app for iOS during this month will go to the baby Colt's grief-stricken family.
"When I learned of this catastrophe the morning after Memorial Day, I was heartbroken and infuriated by the senseless injury of baby Colt and the loss of his step-grandfather,"
According to Memorial Day news reports from Lincoln County, KY, a travel trailer towed by a truck came loose and moved into the opposite lane, then veered head-on into an SUV. The SUV driver, Scotty Ray Young, was killed at the scene, and six-month-old Colt Tuff Shaffer was severely injured. "By Thursday, I learned that Colt was not going to make it," Gray said, who noted the baby died June 2.
"I had to do something to turn my anger into something positive," said Gray.
Gray promptly created a new web page for his website entitled How to Properly Hook Up Your Conventional Trailer, and dedicated it to the memory of Colt.
"A few days later, I felt a strong urge to do more," said Gray. "I decided to help the Shaffer family by donating one dollar from each sale of the RV Tow Check app this month." I hope the RV community who have considered getting the app will do so now to help another in need, said Gray.
The RV Tow Check app is a dedicated "Before You Buy an RV" tool that assists buyers and dealers with discovering what a tow vehicle's realistic towing capacity is. Often, an RV consumer will learn too late that the trailer they purchased is too heavy for their tow vehicle, Gray said.
"This tool is a must-have for anyone owning or considering a tow vehicle less than a late-model one-ton dually truck," he added.
The app is available at the Apple App Store.
Located at FifthWheelStreet.com, Gray said it continues to be one of the fastest growing self-help RV safety websites. It was founded in April 2011 to promote towing safety by providing tow ratings, simplified weighing worksheets, web-based, and mobile app calculators as well as essential articles, videos, and safety information to assist all who tow fifth wheel, gooseneck, and conventional trailers.
