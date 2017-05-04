News By Tag
MSys Technologies Acquires Bengaluru based DigiFutura
MSys Technologies, a global technology services company focusing on Datacenter technologies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DigiFutura, a Bengaluru based app design and development company, effective from Apr 1, 2017
With this acquisition, MSys strengthens its service offerings from Product Testing and Engineering to Design and Development. This strategic partnership will solidify the MSys brand as a one stop shop for all product engineering needs for Storage, Cloud, Analytics and FinTech domains, and enter a trajectory to get a strong foothold in Enterprise facing markets.
"This is just another milestone on the MSys growth road-map. We have always considered expanding our realm once we have established ourselves well; we did that when we expanded from storage to cloud and analytics by acquiring Pune based Clogeny, and now we are venturing into design and development with the expertise from DigiFutura. This will benefit our clients the most as they will now have ample of core engineering services under one roof, with the same quality and dedication that MSys has always given", says Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, CEO, MSys Technologies.
"Having proven ourselves in the startup and enterprises space providing amazing User Experience driven Engineering work on the application design and development, we at DigiFutura always thrived for more. Wanting to work with large and established brands and enterprises would not be easy unless we became part of larger company. Being part of MSys not only expands our technical abilities but also opens up larger horizons in the industry from learning stand point", adds Mr. Chethan K R, co-founder and CEO at DigiFutura.
About the Acquisition:
MSys has done a full acquisition of DigiFutura including employees, assets, customers and brand. MSys will continue to leverage the DigiFutura brand name for a year, after which the brand will be completely consolidated into the MSys umbrella. All existing DigiFutura contracts and customer engagements will move to MSys. The existing DigiFutura team will be joining the MSys management team as:
Chethan K R – DigiFutura CEO to take over the role of Business Head UX/UI at MSys
Raghavendra M S – DigiFutura COO will be Business Manager UX/UI at Msys
Akash Devaraju – DigiFutura CTO will be Technical Architect at Msys
About MSys:
MSys Technologies provides high-technology services in Storage, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Big Data Analytics, Embedded Systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Test Automation. The MSys India Head Office is located in Chennai, while the US headquarters of MSys is in Alpharetta, Georgia. MSys also maintains a presence in the Indian cities of Bangalore and Pune, both of which are major information technology hubs.
About DigiFutura:
DigiFutura is an innovation driven web and mobile application development company having its presence in India and Vietnam. Ascertaining the huge market opportunity, DigiFutura incorporated in early 2015, starting its first operation in Vietnam to make the services even smoother. The company is suiting the needs of users today by triumphing over the initial hiccups of educating the app development market, identifying the USP, defining market strategies and getting the talented pool of designers and developers. Company is looking into making a larger foothold in the space of Enterprise UX using lean UX methodologies.
DigiFutura has been awarded as one of the Top 10 Best Startups in Mobile Application Development Services- 2016 by Startup City Magazine and included among an elite group of digital agencies and recognized as a one of the Top Mobile App Developers in India by Clutch.
