Have you HEARD the word? WNY is getting a new HERD!
There is nowhere better to open a COWs dealership than Springville, NY, home of the Dairy Festival, Gentner's Auction and Dairy Farms!
What are COWs? Jim Earl says, "In WNY we know them as four legged milking machines." COWs of Buffalo is offering 16' mobile storage containers for daily, weekly or monthly rentals. COWs are great for helping you move from one house to another, perfect for temporary storage during a home remodeling project and so convenient for anyone who just needs to put stuff into storage. You can choose to store your COW at your location or ours in Springville.
COWS are very convenient for the commercial industry as well. Chery Earl says, "Contractors can use a secure container at the job site to store materials. Retail store owners now have a solution to declutter their showrooms or to store seasonal inventory in a 'mobile warehouse' in their parking lot."
Jim & Cheryl Earl have been in the storage business for over 10 years. They chose to add mobile storage to grow their business and extend service to all of WNY.
Since 2002, Cheryl has been an Associate Real Estate Broker, currently with Trank Real Estate. She knows how to MOOVE people. She says, "COWs are utterly great for decluttering a home to sell, so affordable for moving to your new home. We all know closing dates are like baby dates – due anytime. COWs allows you to load the COW at your convenience so it's ready to move prior to closing." COWs can even move you across the country.
Jim is currently retired from working over the road and glad to be home, but early in their marriage, Jim was a Dairy Farmer. He says, "I have come full circle. I'm just working with a different type of COW herd".
Franklin Street Storage provides Climate Controlled Storage.
RTE 39 Storage is the facility for drive up cold storage.
The HOME BARN for COWs of Buffalo is at Franklin Street Storage, 334 Franklin Street, Springville, NY.
Visit us on facebook – COWs OF BUFFALO and at Franklin Street Storage
Our website is www.cowsofbuffalo.com and www.franklinstreetstorage.com
Jim & Cheryl are looking forward to helping you get your MOOVE ON! 716-794-1289.
Contact
Gary Clark
786-242-6800
garyc@cowsglobal.com
