MEN'S SUPPLEMENT NEWS: IMPRESS!® Wins the Battle of Deng Sen Extract. Chinese Drastically Reduce Internet Offerings
"The Battle of Deng Sen Extract" is the first victory for an American entity vs. the fraudulent Chinese male enhancement supplement industry. Consumers needed a concrete means of identifying misbranded imports. Our April 21st outing of deng sen as a fictitious ingredient delivered. Putting the spotlight on this name found on dozens of Chinese supplement brands marked "Made in USA" has had a tremendous impact- hundreds of Chinese eCommerce listings featuring these products have since vanished.
Our research report on 4/21 revealed that, despite widespread use on many supplement labels, nothing called deng sen is found in credible published literature. No such ingredient can be obtained for commercial purchase and if a substance were labeled as such, there's no means of conducting laboratory validation. Proving "deng sen extract" to be fictitious was a painstaking and resource-intensive task for our fledgling supplement company, but the result provides value to consumers and underscores the need for innovative alternatives like our new IMPRESS!® for Men.
We were thrilled to see that on April 24th, Chinese postings of brands listing deng sen had halved and today they are incredibly difficult to find on the larger platforms.
This very minute, dozens of brands of Chinese-produced supplements with "deng sen extract" printed on the label are sitting, in abundance, on the shelves of American brick and mortar stores and on the pages of internet retailers. Consumers are now armed with credible information that can steer them away from these misbranded and potentially dangerous supplements. If they see this ingredient, they know it's no good and certainly not of U.S. origin.
This victory is small, but significant. In cases where a supply chain has already been established and is not reliant on ecommerce, we don't expect to see any immediate changes in the absence of increased enforcement activity. The removal of the products from these ecommerce platforms does, however, restrict the ability of the Chinese to grow their fraudulent supplement enterprise by denying a popular means of recruiting and onboarding new distributors.
Disturbing is the fact misbranded Chinese male enhancement supplements comprise the overwhelming majority of offerings in the Adult Retail sector, with brands shch as Rhino pills among the frequently seen imports. Many of the biggest mainstream chains sell the potentially dangerous Chinese products and it may not be the result of direct importation on their part. These supplements are nicely packaged with amazing graphics, slick finishes and a big American flag on the back- They actually "look" American.
The next battle may pose greatest risk for consumers. The Chinese producers have removed many of the popular "ready to sell" packaged supplements from the web, but they are actively marketing the packaging and other supplies for "do-it-yourselfers"
MaxLabs US designs and markets the premium quality IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare, and medical devices. The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs. Raw materials are sourced globally. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI, USA.
