MEN'S SUPPLEMENT NEWS: IMPRESS!® Wins the Battle of Deng Sen Extract. Chinese Drastically Reduce Internet Offerings

"The Battle of Deng Sen Extract" is the first victory for an American entity vs. the fraudulent Chinese male enhancement supplement industry. Consumers needed a concrete means of identifying misbranded imports. Our April 21st outing of deng sen as a fictitious ingredient delivered. Putting the spotlight on this name found on dozens of Chinese supplement brands marked "Made in USA" has had a tremendous impact- hundreds of Chinese eCommerce listings featuring these products have since vanished.