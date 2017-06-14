Country(s)
MegaAid Compounding Pharmacy & Organic Market to Offer IMPRESS!® The Best Supplement for Men
New Energy, Nootropic and Libido Supplement Set to Retail First in New York.
Analysis shows it delivers up to 93% more ingredient value than traditional retail brands via extensive use of brand name ingredients, yet IMPRESS!® is offered at an amazing price that's 15% to 40% lower than many competitors - Value New Yorkers will appreciate.
Charles Kraft, R.N., V.P. of Functional Health at MaxLabs US, states -
IMPRESS!® is, by design, exotic and exclusive. It provides men a safe, non-pharmaceutical option that's the perfect complement to every aspect of their day. Energy without stimulants or caffeine, nootropic clarity and potent support of intimacy. Additionally, IMPRESS!® delivers a "Clear Tomorrow" for those who enjoy alcohol. Ideal attributes for men who hail from the city that never sleeps.
MegaAid Compounding Pharmacy & Organic Market is the perfect location to kick-off our retail launch in the NYC area. Just as IMPRESS!® has moved men's supplements upscale, MegaAid has done the same for retail pharmacy in the Brooklyn area, catering to locals' demand for high-quality products and organic foods presented in a classy environment. We are honored MegaAid Pharmacy has chosen IMPRESS! for their customers.
Dr. Craig Leivent of MegaAid Pharmacy states -
We are pleased to be the New York retail launch customer for IMPRESS!® We have made significant capital investments to provide MegaAid customers an upscale shopping experience and this product fits our new scheme perfectly. Image aside, we evaluate the products we carry based on safety, quality and cost. MaxLabs US has done a great job of creating a supplement that goes above and beyond on every count.
Men are routinely ingesting caffeine and other stimulants to make it through the day and many are taking sexual health products that don't meet FDA guidelines. Additionally, nootropics are gaining popularity with the college crowd. We feel IMPRESS!® provides men a healthy, natural alternative they can take only on the days they want.
MegaAid at 3112 Mermaid Avenue in Brooklyn is currently offering the single serving packages at a special introductory price of $9.99 per package - Half the price of many competitive products.
About MaxLabs US
MaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices. IMPRESS!® for Men is their flagship product. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI, USA.
About MegaAid Pharmacy & Organic Market:
At MegaAid your health and well-being are our top priority. We are a full-service retail pharmacy with bilingual pharmacists, over-the-counter and prescription medications, immunization services, durable medical equipment and specialized compounding tailored to individual patient needs. Customers also have access to a fine selection of organic foods, carefully selected sundries and other essentials. We welcome customers to visit our recently expanded location at 3112 Mermaid Avenue in Brooklyn.
